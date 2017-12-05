Vail Daily Town Talk: Alpine Ambiance
December 5, 2017
Please join us for our 25th annual holiday open house at Alpine Ambiance at The Riverwalk at Edwards location. There are two days to celebrate: Wednesday, Dec. 6, and Saturday, Dec. 9. Everything in the store will be 10 percent off. Find fabulous, new unique gifts, unusual ornaments, home accents, gorgeous ladies apparel and beautiful jewelry. Scarves are 25 percent off and all faux fur ponchos, vests and jackets are 20 percent off through Friday, Dec. 15.
