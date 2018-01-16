 Vail Daily Town Talk: Annual BCEM Fundraiser | VailDaily.com

Vail Daily Town Talk: Annual BCEM Fundraiser

Save the date. Berry Creek Middle School's annual fundraiser, A Taste of Berry Creek, is taking place on Thursday, Feb. 8, from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Enjoy authentic Mexican cuisine and entertainment, a silent auction, play area for kids and so much more. For more information, or to donate to this popular event, please contact berrycreekmiddleschool@gmail.com.