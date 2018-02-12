 Vail Daily Town Talk: Bill Loper Celebration of Life | VailDaily.com

Bill Loper's celebration of life will be help at the Tivoli in Vail on Feb. 28 at 1 p.m. Please join us to celebrate Bill's amazing and compassionate life. Because Bill loved all animals, the Loper family suggests that those wishing to make donations to his memory contribute to the Eagle Valley Humane Society at www.eaglevalleyhumanesociety.org.