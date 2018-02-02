 Vail Daily Town Talk: Calum Pays for A’s | VailDaily.com

Alpine Bank congratulates Calum, one of the Pays for A's winners of the Jan. 22 drawing. To enter Alpine Bank's Pays for A's drawing, drop of one report card to your nearest Alpine Bank location. The next Pays for A's drawing will be April 17.