Vail Daily Town Talk: Celebration of Life for Herb Eaton

 Town Talk: Celebration of Life for Herb Eaton

Memorial services for former life-long local Herb Eaton will be held Saturday, Feb. 3, at 10 a.m. at Lutheran of Messiah, 840 N. 11th St., Grand Junction. Reception and remembering to immediately follow.