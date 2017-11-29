 Vail Daily Town Talk: Deep Tissue Massage Class | VailDaily.com

Vail Daily Town Talk: Deep Tissue Massage Class

Did you know you can give yourself a deep tissue massage? Learn how during Roll and Release: Myofascial Ball Rolling with Karen Anderson. The workshop takes place from 5 to 6 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 1, at the Vail Vitality Center. Compressing the fascia in the body can activate a healing response. Using hard rubber balls, or softer tennis balls, in commonly congested areas can help restore fluid movement and calm your mind. Space is limited. Call 970-476-7960 for more information.

