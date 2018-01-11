 Vail Daily Town Talk: Fitness Challenge | VailDaily.com

Jay Rush |

Start your 2018 off strong. On Monday, Jan. 15, the Vail Athletic Club will be hosting a one-month fitness challenge which includes a pre- and post-composition screening. Participants will be awarded prizes for most classes attended and weight loss. Our challenge concludes on Feb. 17 as we crown the fittest man and woman in Vail. The winners will win a three-month gym membership. Call 970-476-7960 for pricing and details.