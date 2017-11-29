 Vail Daily Town Talk: Holiday Sale | VailDaily.com

Vail Daily Town Talk: Holiday Sale

Holiday sale Vail Health' Volunteer Corps holiday sale will include homemade baked goods, jewelry, purses and holiday decor. The public is invited to shop in the hospital’s atrium in Vail on Thursday, Nov. 30, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

