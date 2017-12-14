Vail Daily Town Talk: Holiday Sweater Run
December 14, 2017
Let's kick of the holiday season with the Vail Holiday Sweater Run on Saturday, Dec. 16, Start is 8 a.m. Show off your favorite festive winter sweater in a friendly competition. Prizes will be given for best dressed. There will be hot chocolate stop along the way. Dogs and strollers are allowed at the sweater run. Please register online at vailholidays.com.
