 Vail Daily Town Talk: Homestake Peak Spelling Bee Winners

Vail Daily Town Talk: Homestake Peak Spelling Bee Winners

Here are the Homestake Peak upper school Spelling Bee winners. In first place is Celia Barrie, left, second place was Ryan Barrie, third place was Reese Dean, fourth was Grace Nelson, fifth was Nina Nemcanin and the first place for the lower school was Ricardo Nakama.