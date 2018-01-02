 Vail Daily Town Talk: Human Zamboni | VailDaily.com

Vail Daily Town Talk: Human Zamboni

So, why is it that Eagle-Vail has one of the best (if not the best) outdoor skating rinks in the Valley? Well, it's no real secret: it's Karl Krueger, the Human Zamboni. Karl dedicates hours of his own time to keeping our pond pristine. He shovels the snow, runs a power brush over it and then runs a hose across the street from his house and hand-mops the entire rink. Karl, your neighbors all appreciate your singular focus on providing the best ice this side of Dobson Arena. Thank you.