Vail Daily Town Talk: It Pays for As

​Alpine Bank congratulates Sammy and Ella, two of the Pays for A's winners of the Jan. 22 drawing. To enter Alpine Bank's Pays for A's drawing, drop of one report card to your nearest Alpine Bank location. The next Pays for A's drawing will be April 17.