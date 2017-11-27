 Vail Daily Town Talk: Ladies of the Valley Calendar | VailDaily.com

Vail Daily Town Talk: Ladies of the Valley Calendar

The Ladies of the Vail Valley reveal their 2018 calendar benefiting the Vail Breast Cancer Awareness Group at vin48 on Tuesday evening, Dec. 12.

For $25 gets you a calendar, a beer and happy hour specials all night long. The festivities get underway at 7:30 p.m. Come for dinner, stay for the party.

