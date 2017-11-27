Vail Daily Town Talk: Ladies of the Valley Calendar
November 27, 2017
The Ladies of the Vail Valley reveal their 2018 calendar benefiting the Vail Breast Cancer Awareness Group at vin48 on Tuesday evening, Dec. 12.
For $25 gets you a calendar, a beer and happy hour specials all night long. The festivities get underway at 7:30 p.m. Come for dinner, stay for the party.
