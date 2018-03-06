 Vail Daily Town Talk: Learn About Doc Susie | VailDaily.com

Join Vail Public Library on Wednesday, March 7, at 5:30 p.m. for an evening of engagement with Doc Susie. As the first female doctor in Fraser, Colorado, people laughed but after awhile they all agreed: "Call Doc Susie; she'll come if she has to walk." Historical reenactor Linda Batlin brings Doc Susie to life in this all ages program. Light refreshments will be served.