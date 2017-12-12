 Vail Daily Town Talk: Learn About Millinery | VailDaily.com

Vail Daily Town Talk: Learn About Millinery

Join us for an artist reception on Saturday, Dec. 16, at Gallery 8 Arts in Avon. Allison Lyndes, the not-so-mad-hatter of Frontier Millinery, will be showing off her new line of hats for the dapper person your list. All are welcome to attend this free event and learn about the traditional art of millinery.

