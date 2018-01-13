 Vail Daily Town Talk: Live Artist Painting | VailDaily.com

Live artist event at Terra Bistro on Jan. 14 and 15 starting at 5 p.m., artist Lucas Beaufort will be painting a custom mural in our dining room. Please join us for this unique event. Happy hour prices will be available all night long. Terra Bistro is located in the Vail Mountain Lodge.