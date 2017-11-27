Vail Daily Town Talk: Local Author of ‘Inertia’
November 27, 2017
"Inertia" is a book that was transformed from the Vail Mountain School's fall play. On Tuesday, Nov. 28, the community will get a chance to meet local author and teacher Kim Cope Tait at The Bookworm of Edwards at 6 p.m.
The story is written as an adult fiction but transcends ages. Cost is $10 and includes appetizers.
For more information, call 970-926-READ or visit http://www.BookwormOfEdwards.com.
