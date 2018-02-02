Vail Daily Town Talk: Love Notes
February 2, 2018
On Valentine's Day, the Vail Daily will publish our popular Valentine "Love Notes." This year the first 20 words are free for each note when you use our web form to place the note. Just go to vaildaily.com/valentine for more info or to place your note. Or for a small fee you can call it in at 970-845-9937 or email it to classifieds@vaildaily.com The deadline is Feb. 13 at 4:30 p.m.
