Vail Daily Town Talk: Master Tap Class at Studio 8100

On Wednesday, Dec. 27, Studio 8100 invites tap dancers of all ages and levels to join Vail Dance Festival 2016 scholar-in-residence, Dario Natarelli, in a master tap class. Master tap classes will be offered by age group and are open to all dancers in the community. For more information, call Studio 8100.