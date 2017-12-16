 Vail Daily Town Talk: Music and Message | VailDaily.com

Vail Daily Town Talk: Music and Message

Please join Jan Garrett and JD Martin, multiaward winning Colorado singer-songwriters, for music at the Miller Ranch Community Center, 25 Mill Loft St, Edwards, on Sunday, Dec. 17, at 5:30 pm. There will be music and a message titled "All These Gifts." Please come and bring your friends. For more information, visit http://www.Garrett-Martin.com.

