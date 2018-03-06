Vail Daily Town Talk: Ortega Thanks

Our family would like to thank this community for all the support, prayers, meals, various types of donations and kind words that they have shown our family in the last few weeks. We suffered a horrible tragedy and were amazed by the immediate support that we received from family, friends, neighbors and complete strangers.

We would like to thank each of you personally but there are just way too many people that helped in our time of need and we had no idea how much love we would see from the community. There are no words that can express our gratitude to everyone with the support that they showed us; no family is ever prepared for such a tragic event, but we are humbled by it all and appreciate how everyone embraced us. Thank you. From, the Ortega family.