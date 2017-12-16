Vail Daily Town Talk: Pinball Food Drive

The Vail Pinball Association which manages location assets of the Vail Pinball Collectors Club has a match challenge from an additional charitable organization. For each quarter put into a VPA game at Route 6 we can triple it. Yep, you play a single game, and 75 cents is donated to the local food bank from now until Jan. 31, 2018, up to $750. So go play some pinball, and we'll triple your spare change up to an additional $1,500.

Yep, that is right, drink, eat, play pinball and let your kids live a dream and we'll match your quarters 2-for-1. Please, U.S. quarters only.