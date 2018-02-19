 Vail Daily Town Talk: Pink Vail Contest | VailDaily.com

Vail Daily Town Talk: Pink Vail Contest

Dominique Taylor/Special to the Daily |

World's Pinkest Costume Contest What will you wear to Pink Vail on Saturday, March 24? Registration is now open at pinkvail.com. Gather your friends and family and start raising funds for patients at Shaw Cancer Center. Then, join the fun on March 24 — live music, deck parties, incredible prizes and the world’s pinkest costume contest. For more information, visit pinkvail.com.