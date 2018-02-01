 Vail Daily Town Talk: Play Chess | VailDaily.com

Have you noticed the new chess table at the Avon Recreation Center? We encourage you to take a moment, to sit down and relax and challenge a friend or family member to a game of chess or checkers. Or you can also ask one of our friendly front desk staff members for a deck of cards while you are visiting the Avon Recreation Center.