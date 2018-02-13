 Vail Daily Town Talk: Raise an Animal | VailDaily.com

Vail Daily Town Talk: Raise an Animal

Jenny Leonetti |

If you are between the ages of 8 and 18 and would like to raise an animal for the 4-H Club, then the Gypsum 4-H community barn is now accepting applications. Please call the CSU Extension Office at 328-8631 for more information.