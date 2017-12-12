 Vail Daily Town Talk: Rotary Supports Eagle Seniors | VailDaily.com

Vail Daily Town Talk: Rotary Supports Eagle Seniors

The Eagle Senior Site Council raised $216 in duck sales with the Vail Rotary Club. Pictured, from left, are Leah O’Brian (Rotary Head Duck), John Bade, Irene Olive, Jacki Schempf, Susie Keysor and Mike Glass (Rotary Treasurer). The duck race is the No. 1 fundraiser for the Vail Rotary Club and benefits local nonprofits that participate in the adoption of ducks as well as local and international projects supported by the Club. The Vail Rotary meets every Wednesday at 7:30 a.m. at Manor Vail Hotel in Vail.

