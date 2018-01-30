 Vail Daily Town Talk: See ‘Let It Snow’ | VailDaily.com

Vail Daily Town Talk: See ‘Let It Snow’

All are invited to the opening reception for Vail Public Library exhibit “Let it Snow” on Thursday, Feb. 1, from 4 to 6 p.m. in the library community room. The exhibit will be up until Feb. 14 and will feature a joint show of mountain snowscapes by Vail watercolor artist Elaine Kuntz and Beaver Creek oil painter Herta Von Ohlsen.