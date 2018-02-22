 Vail Daily Town Talk: Ski with an Elected Offical | VailDaily.com

Next ski, ride with elected officials is Friday, Feb. 23. Join elected officials from the Vail Town Council and Eagle County Commissioners for the next ski, ride event on Friday, Feb. 23. The gathering is part of a series of outdoor outings intended to find out what’s on people’s minds beyond the confines of a traditional public meeting. Participants are asked to gather at 10 a.m. at the base of Gondola One in Vail Village. No RSVPs are needed to take part in the upcoming ski and ride day. Participants simply need to meet at the base of Gondola One and assume responsibility for their own equipment, lift ticket and lunch. An intermediate ability level is advised. If you miss this one, then the remaining Friday ski/ride outings take place on March 16 and April 13.