Vail Daily Town Talk: Successful Menorah Workshop

Thank you, Home Depot, for hosting an awesome menorah workshop. The community is invited to festive Chanukah Celebrations beginning this Tuesday, Dec. 12 at bol. Call Chabad Jewish Center at 970-476-7887 or visit JewishVail.com to learn more.

