Vail Daily Town Talk: Support 4-H Club at the Oyster Fry

Saturday, March 17, is the return of this infamous community event to benefit the Eagle County 4-H Club members. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. at the Eagle River Center in Eagle. Dance to the Caleb Dean Band performing until 10:30 p.m. Enjoy the dinner buffet consisting of "oysters," beef, salads, rolls, macaroni and cheese and vegetables. The dinner also includes homemade desserts by the 4-H families. Coffee and ice tea. A cash bar also for your enjoyment. Bid at the live and silent auctions. For activities the kids will like the bouncy tent, mechanical bull and the petting zoo.

Please visit http://www.trippsgunsupply.com to view live auction items. Please contact the 4-H office for more information at 970-328-8630.