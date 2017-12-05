Vail Daily Town Talk: Support Battle Mountain High School
December 5, 2017
Come eat at e|town kitchen + bar on Thursday, Dec. 7, from 5 to 9 p.m. to help support Battle Mountain High School AP Art and AP Art History students raise money for their trip to New York City in February. Ten percent of the profits will go to BMHS students. We will also be selling handmade cards. Come support the Huskies experience world renowned art and culture.
Recommended Stories For You
Trending In: Town Talk
Trending Sitewide
- Number of residents leaving Colorado hits record high; number of people moving in drops for first time in a decade
- Thomas Gregory Archibeque Memorial to be held on Monday, Dec. 4
- Town of Gypsum gives initial approval for Siena Lake, a new age 55-plus project
- The winners and losers of Birds of Prey 2017
- Mikaela Shiffrin finishes fifth in Lake Louise super-G; Lindsey Vonn falls again