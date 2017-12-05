 Vail Daily Town Talk: Support Battle Mountain High School | VailDaily.com

Vail Daily Town Talk: Support Battle Mountain High School

Come eat at e|town kitchen + bar on Thursday, Dec. 7, from 5 to 9 p.m. to help support Battle Mountain High School AP Art and AP Art History students raise money for their trip to New York City in February. Ten percent of the profits will go to BMHS students. We will also be selling handmade cards. Come support the Huskies experience world renowned art and culture.

Go back to article