Vail Daily Town Talk: Take a Money Class at CMC

Join everyone’s favorite local, Pete Thomspon, for a class at Colorado Mountain College all about money — how to make more, how to save more, how to invest more and how to make it work for you in all stages of your life. You need this life strategy. Thompson will teach Personal Finance at CMC Vail Valley in Edwards on Tuesdays, from March 6 to April 10 from 6 to 8 p.m. And, the best part is, it won’t cost you an arm and a leg … just $60. Call today to register at 970-569-2907.