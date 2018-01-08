 Vail Daily Town Talk: Take Better Photos | VailDaily.com

Vail Daily Town Talk: Take Better Photos

Butch Mazzuca |

Learn how to take award-winning photographs at the Colorado Mountain College Edwards campus. This Creative Composition Workshop begins on Wednesday, Jan. 31, and continues on Feb. 7, Feb. 21 and Feb. 28. The classes are held from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. This interactive workshop is designed for the intermediate photographer who wants to take his or her photography to the next level. The workshop will cover a wide range of digital photography topics. For more information, call 970-569-2957.