Vail Daily Town Talk: Teen Driving Program

The Edwards Rotary Club would like to thank the Vail Valley Jet Center, Eagle County Regional Airport, Colorado Mountain Express and all the volunteers that helped make this year's Street Survival Teen Driving program a great success. We could not do it without all the help our community provides to help educate our students on the responsibility of driving. We had 32 students participate this year in the annual program at the Vail Valley Jet Center on Nov. 12.

