 Vail Daily Town Talk: Thank You, Firefighters

Vail Daily Town Talk: Thank You, Firefighters

The Edwards Rotary Club was invited to hold our Thursday morning meeting at the new Avon fire and police facility. We would like to thank Greg Daley, Avon Chief of Police, and Karl Bauer, fire chief, Eagle River Fire Protection District and their team members for the great tour of the new police and fire facility. Our club members and family thoroughly enjoyed it.