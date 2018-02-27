 Vail Daily Town Talk: Thanks, from ‘Avenue Q’ | VailDaily.com

Vail Daily Town Talk: Thanks, from ‘Avenue Q’

The cast and crew of Porchlight Players' production of "Avenue Q" say thank you to all who attended our annual dinner theater in Eagle during the last couple of weeks. We had a blast, and we hope you did, too. Please watch for our upcoming shows: Summer Children's Theater Camp's "Alice in Wonderland JR." on June 22 at 6:30 p.m. at the Lundgren Amphitheater in Gypsum; and "I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Change" at the Tabor Opera House in Leadville Aug. 25 and 26 — more information and show times TBA.