 Vail Daily Town Talk: Trap, Neuter, Release Program | VailDaily.com

Vail Daily Town Talk: Trap, Neuter, Release Program

Spring is on it's way and that means feral cats are abound. Did you know Eagle County Animal Shelter and Services has a Trap-Neuter-Release program? At no charge, we will help you trap the cats, neuter, vaccinate, deworm and re-release them into the area. TNR not only helps decrease the amount of unwanted cats, it also helps keep the feral cat population healthy. Give us a call at 970-328-3647 for more information.