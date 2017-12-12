 Vail Daily Town Talk: Vail Christian Poms Take State | VailDaily.com

Vail Daily Town Talk: Vail Christian Poms Take State

For the seventh consecutive year, Vail Christian Pom Team takes state. Pictured from left are Jasmine Hartman-Budnick, Belle Carlson Sandra Tellor, Cate Maslan, Izzie Richie, Yvette Emmer and Camille Chicoine. A very special thank you to the VCHS coaches. Not pictured are Patti Carlson and Aili Thomas. Congratulations to all.

