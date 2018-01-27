Vail Daily Town Talk: Warren Miller Tribute Nights

On Monday, Jan. 29, The Blue Starlite Cinema Social will continue hosting a multinight tribute film series event for Warren Miller at 9 p.m. The final tribute night will be held Wednesday, Jan. 31. Warren Miller's impact spans even further than the nearly 1,200 columns, 11 books and over 500 films he produced. He leaves a legacy of humor, adventure and freedom. We want to hear about your experiences of the man who was able to pack so much into one lifetime. Send your Warren Miller stories to Randy Wyrick at rwyrick@vaildaily.com. For more information visit, facebook.com/events/839256312928668??ti=ia.