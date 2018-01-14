 Vail Daily Town Talk: We Need Your Help | VailDaily.com

Long-time Eagle County local needs your prayers, love and thoughts. Arleen Montag is fighting to recover from a severe stroke at Swedish Medical Center in Denver. Arleen’s daughter, Jennah Montag Lagomarsino, born and raised in the valley, now lives in Denver and has been by Arleen’s side since she was airlifted from Vail on Monday. Michael Montag has also been with Arleen as has Jennah’s husband Scott Lagomarsino. Arleen has two grandchildren who call her “Bubbe” and absolutely adore her! Arleen is a beloved preschool teacher at Rumplestilskin Preschool in Avon, and prior was in title insurance in the valley for 30 years. We need Arleen to wake up. Please send her healing thoughts. A GoFundMe page has been set up to help relieve some of the financial burden while she is in the ICU: GoFundMe.com/ArleenMontag. Thank you for your thoughts and love.