Vail Daily Town Talk: What’s the Commotion All About?
January 30, 2018
We know you've been curious what all the commotion at the Inn at Riverwalk has been about. Now, we invite you to see the renovation for yourself. Don't miss the ribbon cutting ceremony to kick off the event. Enjoy a glass of wine, sample appetizers from local restaurants and tour the property. Bring your business card to enter our raffle for a free one-night stay. Experience the Inn at Riverwalk for yourself, or pass your prize to friends or family. Why should the humans have all the fun? The Inn at Riverwalk is pet friendly. We would love to meet your furry friend at our locals open house as well.
