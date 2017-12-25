 Vail Daily Town Talk: Yoga Workshop | VailDaily.com

Vail Daily Town Talk: Yoga Workshop

Join Chelsea Winters on Friday, Dec. 29, from 5 to 6:30 p.m. at Dogma Athletica in The Riverwalk at Edwards for an end of year, intentional flow. The room will be dimly light by candlelight to warm your heart and ignite your soul as we celebrate 2017 and embrace the potential of the coming year.