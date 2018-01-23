 Watch a movie | VailDaily.com

Watch a movie

Vail Public Library is thrilled to announce that it's now providing the streaming movie service Kanopy to the community. Kanopy has close to 10,000 streaming movies that can be played on your smart phone, computer, tablet or TV using Roku. You can borrow up to 10 movies through Kanopy each month, you have access to each of those films for 72 hours and there are no late fees. Drop into the library for assistance and to learn more about Kanopy.