 Watch Balletx | VailDaily.com

Watch Balletx

ALEXANDER IZILIAEV |

On Tuesday, Feb. 27, Dance Assist and Vail Friends of Dance, two nonprofits supporting dance scholarships, invite the community to an exclusive event featuring BalletX. The BalletX dancers will participate in a Q-and-A session to share their journey as professional dancers. One hundred percent of benefit ticket proceeds will benefit dance in the Vail Valley. The ticket price for adults cost $150 and $75 for students. For more information or to RSVP, email danceassistvail@gmail.com.