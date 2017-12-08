 Watch ‘The Curious Savage’ | VailDaily.com

Watch ‘The Curious Savage’

Battle Mountain High School presents the third and final night of "The Curious Savage" on Saturday, Dec. 9. This 11-member cast presents a touching and humorous look at the 1950s story. The performance starts at 7 p.m. Tickets $7 for students and Eagle County Schools staff and $10 for members of the public. The show goes on at the Battle Mountain High School auditorium on Miller Ranch Road in Edwards.

