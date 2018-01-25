Welcome Freshman

Battle Mountain High School presents an incoming freshman showcase on Wednesday, Feb. 7, at 5:50 p.m. for an evening to see Battle Mountain School advantage. Come see what academic rigor, athletic prowess, rich diversity and active involvement means to the school. Escuela Preparatoria Battle Mountain. Presentacion para alumnos entrantes, Miércoles 7 de febrero, 2018 a las 5:30 p.m. Vengan y participen de una velada para conocer las ventajas de la Escueal Preparatoria Battle Mountain. Exigencia academica, destrezas atleticas, gran diversidad y mucha participacion.