 Yin Yoga with Holly | VailDaily.com

Yin Yoga with Holly

Join Holly Beavers at Dogma Athletica in Edwards on Wednesday, Jan. 3, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. to replenish and revive yourself through yin yoga. Open up your body and settle your mind into a calming place for the new year. You will hold longer poses to work on your deeper connective tissues and heal your physical body. Yin yoga opens up the possibility to find a subtle edge with the support of blocks, blankets and bolsters by relaxing the muscles and soothing the spirit. Space is limited, early registration is encouraged. The cost is $20 early bird or $25 day of.