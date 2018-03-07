Toy gun rallies Eagle County Sheriff’s deputies to Homestake Peak School; building put on lockdown

EAGLE-VAIL — A toy gun carried into a local school had the school on lockdown for around 15 minutes Wednesday morning, March 7.

One student was carrying it, a couple other students saw it and reported it, and at 10:46 a.m., several Eagle County Sheriff's deputies were in Homestake Peak School, school district officials said.

School staff and deputies dealt with the situation within minutes, the Sheriff's Office said in a news release. No one was harmed, and the situation was quickly contained, the Sheriff's Office said.

Afterward, deputies and school faculty walked through the school speaking to students and staff and answering questions.

School district faculty sent out notices to parents of students.

The Sheriff's Office, along with all local law enforcement and first responders, have been working closely with local school officials on the response to school-related incidents.

Recommended Stories For You

"This is an ongoing and collaborative effort to properly address all reports and keep students and staff safe," Eagle County Sheriff James Van Beek said in a statement. "The students and faculty took the appropriate steps to address this incident immediately. It is an absolute necessity for students, staff and community members to take any potential threats seriously, reporting any and all concerning behavior toward the school or other students."

Staff Writer Randy Wyrick can be reached at 970-748-2935 and rwyrick@vaildaily.com.