Toy Store – Best of Vail Valley 2020

Best Toy Store

1. Wishes the Toy Store

2. The Bookworm of Edwards

3. KidSport/Vail Toys

Toy stores are fun. That’s the idea, after all. But to be the best toy store in the valley takes something more.

Marti McDonald, owner of the Wishes toy stores in Avon and Vail, said what makes her stores different is customer service.

“We work really hard, and try to make people happy. We wrap everything,” McDonald said.

A knowledgable staff helps turn Wishes into a place that’s more than just shelves and cash registers.

“We have an experience, not just a store,” McDonald said. “It’s fun — you’ll find stuff you had when you were a kid and the new toys, too.”

While Wishes sells a lot of items, McDonald said there isn’t much selling going on.

“We don’t try to sell people (toys) — we want them to want it,” she said.

McDonald said Wishes is selling a lot of baby items these days. She expects a bigger baby boom as we get closer to nine months after the COVID-19 pandemic put so many people in their homes.

While parts of the toy business change every year, McDonald said one thing will never change at Wishes — the fun.

“After all, who couldn’t use a little fun this year?” she said.

-Scott Miller