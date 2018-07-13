Trade war is nothing new; U.S. is just now fighting back (letter)

The trade war has actually been going on for years. The United States is just now fighting back.

What people don't realize is that the 25 percent duty on foreign steel and 10 percent duty on foreign aluminum recently imposed by the administration is nothing in comparison to what the countries affected charge us when we send our goods there.

I often ship art and jewelry made in Gypsum to the European Union and get hit with customs fees of between 30 percent and 100 percent, depending on the country. Shipments to Australia and even Canada result in about 25 percent customs fees. It is pretty much the same anywhere in the world where I ship. On the other hand, goods I receive from those countries rarely are hit with customs except when the orders are very large. This has been going on for at least 10 years that I know of.

It is laughable posturing when these countries make public statements criticizing our government for simply trying to level the playing field. They are relying on our citizens being misinformed about a very lopsided arrangement.

Spencer Kluesner

Eagle